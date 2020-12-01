Advertisement

16 counties selected for sobriety checkpoints in December

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - December’s sobriety checkpoints were released by the South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety Tuesday.

This month, 21 checkpoints in 16 counties are planned in Beadle, Brown, Brule, Codington, Custer, Hutchinson, Jackson, Lake, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Meade, Pennington, Roberts, Stanley and Yankton. South Dakota Highway Patrol officers conduct the checks.

These checkpoints are used to discourage driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Court affidavit states argument over Biden win preceded killing of 19-year-old
At around 1:20 a.m. on November 27th, police were dispatched to 1902 Mt. Rushmore Road for a...
Police arrest 28-year-old Walgreens burglar in Rapid City
Rapid City hasn’t made a call yet. Allender is calling a Common Council meeting Thursday to...
READ: Rapid City Council edits to mask ordinance, new resolution proposed
State health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Monday as the state’s total...
3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Monday
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City continues to deliberate mask mandate

Latest News

The Pennington County Sheriff's office is warning citizens, as they're seeing scam calls...
Stay alert when it comes to phone scams
Community members are placing money in the red kettles.
More than 400 nonprofits participated in South Dakota Day of Giving
Vinny Brewer homicide
2016 Pine Ridge homicide trial may not be held until 2021
One significant change from last week’s mask mandate, Ordinance 64-54 would allow businesses to...
Newly proposed mask mandate sparks opinions in the community
Monument Health’s Vice President of Medical Affairs said we shouldn’t look at any number of...
Is this South Dakota’s COVID peak? Monument Health weighs in