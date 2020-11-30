Rep. Dusty Johnson wants to ditch Daylight Saving Time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Making daylight saving time permanent has been discussed and supported by members in state and national legislature— but there are opponents.

Daylight Saving Time ends every November—and appears to put a damper on everyone’s mood and schedule. That’s why South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson says he supports the “sunshine protection act.” it would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide.

“Increasingly, Americans enjoy their time after school after work. they don’t like it when it’s getting dark at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m.,” Rep. Johnson said.

While Rep. Johnson says there is widespread support from people he’s talked to — a similar bill in the South Dakota State Legislature failed by a narrow margin less than a year ago.

Opponents to the bill argue more daylight in the morning during the winter is a good thing.

“We have children waiting for the school bus in the morning, so, the beauty of flipping back to Central Standard Time during that window allows those children to be at that bus stop during daylight and that’s important from a safety aspect,” District 15 Rep. Linda Duba said.

Both those in favor of and against daylight saving time agree - the issue might be best dealt with at the federal level. the sunshine protection act has received nominal bipartisan support in both the united states house and senate.

“Daylight Savings Time is a creation of the federal government, we got us into this mess, we need to take some ownership on how to get us out.” Rep. Johnson said.

Johnson says he hopes the bill will come back up the next time they convene.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.