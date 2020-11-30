Advertisement

Rep. Dusty Johnson wants to ditch Daylight Saving Time

By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Making daylight saving time permanent has been discussed and supported by members in state and national legislature— but there are opponents.

Daylight Saving Time ends every November—and appears to put a damper on everyone’s mood and schedule. That’s why South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson says he supports the “sunshine protection act.” it would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide.

“Increasingly, Americans enjoy their time after school after work. they don’t like it when it’s getting dark at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m.,” Rep. Johnson said.

While Rep. Johnson says there is widespread support from people he’s talked to — a similar bill in the South Dakota State Legislature failed by a narrow margin less than a year ago.

Opponents to the bill argue more daylight in the morning during the winter is a good thing.

“We have children waiting for the school bus in the morning, so, the beauty of flipping back to Central Standard Time during that window allows those children to be at that bus stop during daylight and that’s important from a safety aspect,” District 15 Rep. Linda Duba said.

Both those in favor of and against daylight saving time agree - the issue might be best dealt with at the federal level. the sunshine protection act has received nominal bipartisan support in both the united states house and senate.

“Daylight Savings Time is a creation of the federal government, we got us into this mess, we need to take some ownership on how to get us out.” Rep. Johnson said.

Johnson says he hopes the bill will come back up the next time they convene.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Court affidavit states argument over Biden win preceded killing of 19-year-old
Sabatinos, located in downtown Rapid City, opened November 17th. And despite the pandemic, the...
New restaurant bring Rapid City authentic Italian food
At around 1:20 a.m. on November 27th, police were dispatched to 1902 Mt. Rushmore Road for a...
Police arrest 28-year-old Walgreens burglar in Rapid City
Rapid City hasn’t made a call yet. Allender is calling a Common Council meeting Thursday to...
READ: Rapid City Council edits to mask ordinance, new resolution proposed
State health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Monday as the state’s total...
3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Monday

Latest News

Deadwood, S.D.
Citizens react to Deadwood's mask mandate
Masks
City Council's second mask mandate reading
Less than two weeks ago RCAS switched all its students to online learning due to staff...
Parents voice concern for RCAS changing levels
Deadwood residents speak on Mask-mandate
Deadwood Residents React to City-Buildings Mask Mandate
The Dahl Arts Center found a way to share Black Hills art with both the community and the...
Dahl Arts Center moves big event online