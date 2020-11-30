RCPD search for suspects in convience store robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police are looking for two men involved with robbing a Big D convenience store on Rushmore Road Sunday evening.

Two masked men came into the store around 10 p.m., demanding money from the employee. They made threats with a metal bar.

After the employee complied, they fled west on foot, police said.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the identity of the suspects involves should contact Det. Barry Young at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

