RCPD search for suspects in convience store robbery

RCPD are looking for two unknown males wearing masks ran into 1515 Mt. Rushmore Road on Nov. 29.
RCPD are looking for two unknown males wearing masks ran into 1515 Mt. Rushmore Road on Nov. 29.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police are looking for two men involved with robbing a Big D convenience store on Rushmore Road Sunday evening.

Two masked men came into the store around 10 p.m., demanding money from the employee. They made threats with a metal bar.

After the employee complied, they fled west on foot, police said.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the identity of the suspects involves should contact Det. Barry Young at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

