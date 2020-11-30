RCAS considers 2 more days of vacation for stressed school district

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Area Schools could start winter break two days early.

On the agenda for the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education, board members will debate whether students will get two-full weeks off. In a proposed modification, the administration proposed that Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 will be days off.

This recommendation is motivated by “the additional demands and stressors placed on students, families, and staff this school year due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” the document states.

Right now, winter break is scheduled to happen from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, 2021.

The Board of Education will also consider a rule to make masks mandatory for staff. The item proposes that staff would have to wear a mask at all times unless they were alone working in their classroom or workspace.

The Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 on Zoom.

