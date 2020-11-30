Advertisement

Rapid City students return to in-person instruction

File photo.
File photo.(KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Students in the Rapid Area School district are returning to in-person instruction as the coronavirus continues to spread in South Dakota.

After several weeks of distance learning, students will be back in the classroom Monday through Thursday with virtual instruction on Friday. Sports and activities will also resume.

District spokeswoman Katy Urban says school officials have continued to monitor coronavirus case numbers throughout the Thanksgiving break and since they’ve stabilized, the COIVD-19 team feels a return to in-person instruction is appropriate.

State health officials on Sunday reported 700 new confirmed cases from the previous day with 544 people hospitalized in South Dakota.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Court affidavit states argument over Biden win preceded killing of 19-year-old
Sabatinos, located in downtown Rapid City, opened November 17th. And despite the pandemic, the...
New restaurant bring Rapid City authentic Italian food
At around 1:20 a.m. on November 27th, police were dispatched to 1902 Mt. Rushmore Road for a...
Police arrest 28-year-old Walgreens burglar in Rapid City
Rapid City hasn’t made a call yet. Allender is calling a Common Council meeting Thursday to...
READ: Rapid City Council edits to mask ordinance, new resolution proposed
State health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Monday as the state’s total...
3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Monday

Latest News

Deadwood, S.D.
Citizens react to Deadwood's mask mandate
Masks
City Council's second mask mandate reading
Less than two weeks ago RCAS switched all its students to online learning due to staff...
Parents voice concern for RCAS changing levels
Deadwood residents speak on Mask-mandate
Deadwood Residents React to City-Buildings Mask Mandate
The Dahl Arts Center found a way to share Black Hills art with both the community and the...
Dahl Arts Center moves big event online