Advertisement

Police arrest 28-year-old Walgreens burglar in Rapid City

At around 1:20 a.m. on November 27th, police were dispatched to 1902 Mt. Rushmore Road for a...
At around 1:20 a.m. on November 27th, police were dispatched to 1902 Mt. Rushmore Road for a report of a burglary in progress.(Google Maps)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A burglar used a rock to break a glass window to enter a Walgreens on Rushmore Road early in the morning on Nov. 27.

A deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office arrived as 28-year-old Cameron Salway of Rapid City was leaving with a bag full of the store’s inventory. The deputy chased Salway on foot for two blocks.

Along with other officers, Salway was detained. Upon searching his backpack, law enforcement found methamphetamine and associated paraphernalia.

Salway was placed under arrest for 3rd Degree Burglary, Obstruction, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Court affidavit states argument over Biden win preceded killing of 19-year-old
Sabatinos, located in downtown Rapid City, opened November 17th. And despite the pandemic, the...
New restaurant bring Rapid City authentic Italian food
Rapid City hasn’t made a call yet. Allender is calling a Common Council meeting Thursday to...
READ: Rapid City Council edits to mask ordinance, new resolution proposed
State health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Monday as the state’s total...
3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Monday

Latest News

Deadwood, S.D.
Citizens react to Deadwood's mask mandate
Masks
City Council's second mask mandate reading
Less than two weeks ago RCAS switched all its students to online learning due to staff...
Parents voice concern for RCAS changing levels
Deadwood residents speak on Mask-mandate
Deadwood Residents React to City-Buildings Mask Mandate
The Dahl Arts Center found a way to share Black Hills art with both the community and the...
Dahl Arts Center moves big event online