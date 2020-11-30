Advertisement

Noem hires former Trump campaign staffer as state health communications director

South Dakota Department of Health
South Dakota Department of Health(South Dakota Department of Health)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A former Trump campaign press secretary will be the South Dakota Department of Health’s communications director.

Daniel Bucheli was the deputy press secretary for the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. from May 2019 to January. For the past decade, Bucheli has worked in various communications positions on a federal level. He’s worked for three other U.S. representatives, the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. House Republican conference, the federal Office of National Drug Control Policy and has served as mayor of Annapolis, Maryland.

Bucheli will begin serving following the recent departure of Derrick Haskins. Haskins’ annual salary was $67,328.02, according to open.sd.gov.

Bucheli will be the third out-of-state hire to join the Noem administration since she was elected governor in 2018.

KOTA Territory News reached out to the Governor’s Office and the Department of Health for comment.


