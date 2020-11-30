Advertisement

Firefighters save trapped cat from Spearfish drain pipe

The gray and white cat, which had gotten trapped in a drainage pipe on North 10th Street in...
The gray and white cat, which had gotten trapped in a drainage pipe on North 10th Street in Spearfish, could be heard meowing, prompting a nearby resident to call Spearfish Public Safety Dispatch around 12:24 p.m..(City of Spearfish)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After two hours of digging and work, a Spearfish Fire Department crew were finally able to save Boots, a cat who was trapped in a drainage pipe.

The gray and white cat could be heard meowing from a drainage pipe on North 10th Street in Spearfish on Nov. 28 in the afternoon.

The fire crew dug two and a half feet into the ground to open the pipe up and coax Boots to come up. With the help of food and prompting from Boot’s owner, the cat was saved. The cat was taken home, and firefighters put the drainage pipe back together and filled in the hole.

“We’re always thankful for happy endings with animal calls,” Fire Chief Travis Ladson said, thanking all units for their response.

