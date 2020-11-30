Advertisement

District 27 representative tells MSNBC how COVID-19 disproportionately affects Pine Ridge

District 27 Rep. Peri Pourier describes the struggles her community has faced during the...
District 27 Rep. Peri Pourier describes the struggles her community has faced during the pandemic due to comorbidities and the lack of housing infrastructure and fresh food on MSNBC Sunday, Nov. 29.(MSNBC)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCENIC, S.D. (KOTA) - A South Dakota District 27 State Representative told MSNBC that the Pine Ridge Reservation is “on a tipping point between survival and crisis.”

Rep. Peri Pourier (D-Dist. 27) said the surge in South Dakota disproportionately affects its Native American population. Pine Ridge Reservation’s struggles are due to poor infrastructure and comorbidities, Pourier said.

“We are losing our elders. We’re losing our knowledge keepers, our language… We are losing all of the fundamentals that make us Oglala Lakota,” Pourier said.

On Nov. 29. Pourier told Ali Velshi in Scenic that treating community members in Minnesota, Nebraska and other South Dakota cities. Pine Ridge is a food desert, has high rates of teen suicide and addiction. According to U.S. Census data, the poverty rate for American Indians living on Pine Ridge is 53.75%. The United States average is 15.6%.

“Life is already hard. It’s already a struggle,” Pourier said. “We depend on South Dakota to get our services. It’s just a difficult thing to come out on top of and survive through.”

After her national debut, Pourier shared a letter she and Sen. Red Dawn Foster (D-District 27) sent to Gov. Kristi Noem on Nov. 19, urging the state to implement a mask requirement. The Governor hasn’t responded yet, according to Pourier on Sunday. This letter was sent after Noem’s press conference on Nov. 18.

COVID deaths more than doubled since Nov. 1, 2020 in South Dakota. Many South Dakotans are facing life and death...

Posted by Representative Peri Pourier on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Court affidavit states argument over Biden win preceded killing of 19-year-old
Sabatinos, located in downtown Rapid City, opened November 17th. And despite the pandemic, the...
New restaurant bring Rapid City authentic Italian food
At around 1:20 a.m. on November 27th, police were dispatched to 1902 Mt. Rushmore Road for a...
Police arrest 28-year-old Walgreens burglar in Rapid City
Rapid City hasn’t made a call yet. Allender is calling a Common Council meeting Thursday to...
READ: Rapid City Council edits to mask ordinance, new resolution proposed
State health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Monday as the state’s total...
3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Monday

Latest News

Deadwood, S.D.
Citizens react to Deadwood's mask mandate
Masks
City Council's second mask mandate reading
Less than two weeks ago RCAS switched all its students to online learning due to staff...
Parents voice concern for RCAS changing levels
Deadwood residents speak on Mask-mandate
Deadwood Residents React to City-Buildings Mask Mandate
The Dahl Arts Center found a way to share Black Hills art with both the community and the...
Dahl Arts Center moves big event online