Cyber Monday could be record-setting, analysts say
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(CNN) – It’s Cyber Monday again, and some retail analysts say it could be a record-setting day.
Online sales could hit at least $10.8 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics.
Adobe said $1 out of every $4 is being spent online this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a factor, as many customers want to avoid crowds in brick-and-mortar businesses.
Online retailers have been attracting consumers with deals for the past few weeks.
Although unemployment is a concern, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will rise to at least $755 billion.
