Court affidavit states argument over Biden win preceded killing of 19-year-old

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat to the public from this incident.
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat to the public from this incident.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man faces life behind bars after an alleged altercation that spiraled out-of-control took the life of a teen.

Jason Ray Sharp, 43, is charged with second-degree murder after fatally shooting 19-year-old Ocean Eberlein of Rapid City in a driveway at Happy Holiday RV Resort.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Pennington County Dispatch assigned a deputy to a call for assistance close to midnight on Nov. 24 after a caller reported hearing a woman scream “YOU SHOT MY SON.” Another reporting party advised dispatch they saw two men fighting and a gunshot was heard after both parties escaped their view.

Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies located an unresponsive Eberlein with a gunshot wound upon arrival. A deputy began questioning individuals in the area as to who shot the teen; Sharp, who remained on the scene, told the deputy “I did” when prompted, the affidavit claims.

Eberlein was later transported to Monument Health Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The affidavit describes an account from Eberlein’s mother, Mary Hill: Hill claimed the 43-year-old had been expressing displeasure over President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory throughout the evening when Sharp and Eberlein started arguing. She said the two men did not have a good relationship and claimed Sharp was intoxicated that night.

Eberlein’s mother continues that the altercation moved outside, and Sharp started physically assaulting Eberlein, who attempted to defend himself. Hill then heard a gunshot and saw Sharp holding a rifle.

Sharp was later transported to the Public Safety Building, where he expressed regret over the events of the night in an interview. He claimed to remember the altercation and said he told Eberlein to cease fighting. He told investigators he grabbed his rifle when Eberlein approached him and admitted to firing two rounds towards the teen. Sharp claims Eberlein was unarmed.

If convicted, Sharp faces life in prison and a $50,000 fine. He is currently being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

