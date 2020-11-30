Advertisement

3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Monday

State health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Monday as the state’s total...
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Monday as the state’s total cases surpassed 80,000.

The new deaths bring total coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 946. One victim was in their 60s and two were in their 70s.

Over half of South Dakota’s COVID-19 deaths took place in November. Officials reported 531 deaths in the month.

The Department of Health reported 564 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total known cases in the state to 80,646. Active cases rose by 254 to 17,184.

COVID-19 patients currently occupy 19% of the state’s hospital beds and 47% of ICU beds. Officials say 39% of hospital beds and 18% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Monday:

In Pennington County, 1,919 of 8,670 people (+66) are contagious or 22.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.9%.

For people in Meade County, 364 of 1,753 people (+16) are contagious or 20.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.5%.

In Lawrence County, 423 of 1,869 people (+26) are contagious or 20.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.3%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 337 of 1,640 (+9) people are contagious or 20.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.2%.

In Custer County, 113 of 540 people (+/-0) are contagious or 20.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.8%.

In Butte County, 121 of 726 (+12) people are contagious or 16.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.4%.

For people in Fall River County, 62 of 365 (+2) people are contagious or 17% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.2%.

In Jackson County, 41 of 205 people (+5) are contagious or 20% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.4%.

For people in Haakon County, 25 of 149 (+4) people are contagious or 16.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7%.

In Bennett County, 47 of 314 (+/-0) people are contagious or 15% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.8%.

For people in Ziebach County, 79 of 207 (+27) people are contagious or 38.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.6%.

***The daily and cumulative positivity rates are determined by dividing the positive people by the total number of tests processed per day and/or overall (cumulative). The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.**

