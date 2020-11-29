Advertisement

After a balmy Saturday, Sunday will be considerably cooler

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I hope you enjoyed our 60s Saturday, because they aren’t coming back for a bit. A strong cold front is ushering in much cooler air for Sunday. However, temperatures really are just returning to normal. And, no precipitation is expected with this system.

After a modest warm-up Monday, another vigorous front blows through Tuesday. This front will be accompanied by clouds and gusty winds. Temperatures will be colder Tuesday and Wednesday.

But a ridge of high pressure aloft builds in late next week, and that means warmer air returns.

