Advertisement

A fun event featuring the Grinch, cookies, and hot chocolate aims to raise funds and awareness for a serious cause in the Black Hills.

By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Front Porch Coalition, an organization focused on suicide prevention, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Rapid City joined forces to support families who have lost loved ones to suicide.

The money goes toward providing services which they say have been used more than usual during 2020.

Bridget Swier from the Front Porch Coalition says that in Pennington County they have seen a 233% increase in youth suicides this year.

”It is very important, unfortunately, it’s necessary,” says Swier. “We wish that it wasn’t, but we are far too busy.”

The Front Porch Coalition will be launching a new group called Defying Defeat to help teenagers in the community.

If you or someone else needs help text “TALK” to 741-741. You can also call the Suicide Prevention Life Line at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths in South Dakota two-day report
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light lights up Rapid City park
A woman at work sprang into action to help deliver a baby in a parking. (Source: CNN)
Store manager helps woman give birth in parking lot
Cannabis group files to defend constitutional amendment
Reaction to the lawsuit filed to stop recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Allender weighs in on Thom’s marijuana lawsuit

Latest News

The community came out for a fun day and to help local businesses.
Main Street Square hosted their annual winter market
trees train christmas
Trees and trains exhibit will put museum visitors in the holiday spirit
Burn off calories food thanksgiving
Tips to Burn Off Thanksgiving Calories
Meals on Wheels feed around 900 people
Meals on Wheels feed around 900 people