Warm Saturday, cooler and breezy Sunday

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday will be a perfect day to get outside and do some Christmas decorating. Temperatures will be in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. If you’re already done decorating or don’t decorate, it’ll be a perfect day to go enjoy your favorite outdoor activity because Sunday is going to be a much cooler day. A front slides through the area Saturday night and will make it breezy.

Clouds are out of the area by Sunday morning and we have plenty of sunshine on tap. It’ll be much cooler though as temperatures are expected to be in the 30s much of the day. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph are possible and that’ll make it feel more like the 20s. Sunday will be the perfect day to put up the indoor Christmas decorations.

We’re a little warmer Monday with sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Some clouds return Tuesday and temperatures drop into the 40s. It could be a little breezy Tuesday. Wednesday is breezy with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30s for many. We’re back to near 40° Thursday and flirting with 506 by Friday. The above normal temperatures and dry weather will continue through the first couple weeks of December.

