Christmas Nights of Light lights up Rapid City park

Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of Christmas lights.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of Christmas lights.

Storybook Island’s Christmas Lights of Night event runs through the rest of November and most of December. It costs $3 to get into the park but every inch from fence to book character is covered in lights. Staff begin putting up lights at the end of October and don’t see them all lit up until opening night, just like everyone else.

With the entire park lit up, visitors had some favorite spots.

“My favorite lights is the flowers because each flower has different lights and I think that it’s really cool,” said one little girl.

“My favorite light is the octopus because it’s green,” said another visitor.

“My favorite light is the rainbow because there’s a different color in every strand and I think it’s really cool,” said another little girl.

The park not only features lights for the holidays but also hot cocoa, Santa, and reindeer in December.

