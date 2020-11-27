With Black Friday wrapping up, it’s time for Small Business Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Shopping local, helps the economy and families.

“You know it’s basically the customer base that supports our business which allows us to send our son to college, it allows us to provide clothing, and food for our children and all the necessary essentials,” says the owner of Younique Finds Jennifer Harlan.

To help get people through the door on Small Business Saturday, Younique Find is giving out prizes to shoppers.

And they aren’t the only ones offering special deals this weekend, Jolly Lane Greenhouse is hosting their annual Christmas open house until Sunday.

“Shop local, support your locals, and I think it’s a benefit to everybody if we do that to some degree,” says one of the owners of Jolly Lane Greenhouse Tim Sime.

Local business owners say this holiday season is going to be essential, especially during such a turbulent year.

“Now when we’re approaching kind of a busy shopping season but when we look for the next couple months after the shopping season you know we look at kind of a slow time,” says Harlan.

She says the holiday shopping season is especially important for businesses as it helps them get through the next few months before the tourism season typically picks up.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.