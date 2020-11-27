Advertisement

Warmer into the Weekend, then Cooler out of the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:25 AM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a cool Thanksgiving, warmer temperatures are set to return today, Black Friday and especially Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s today, with some 50s and lower 60s on Saturday!

A strong cold front blows through Saturday night and Sunday, bringing windy and much cooler conditions.

We’ll warm up Monday, but another series of fronts will cool us down during the middle of next week.

