Advertisement

RCAS students go back to in-person learning Monday

Starting Nov. 30, RCAS students will physically be in classrooms Monday through Thursday, on...
Starting Nov. 30, RCAS students will physically be in classrooms Monday through Thursday, on Fridays students will have an e-learning day.(KEVN KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - All Rapid City Area Schools schools will return to in-person instruction, after two weeks of remote learning for a majority of schools in the district.

Starting Nov. 30, RCAS students will physically be in classrooms Monday through Thursday, on Fridays students will have an e-learning day.

All activities and extracurriculars will return to Level 1.

Previously, staff shortages due to infection and quarantining pushed RCAS to move impacted schools into Level 3, remote learning. The RCAS COVID-19 Response Team said that staff numbers have improved. The number of staff infected or quarantining due to COVI-19 has dropped significantly.

RCAS has put safety measures in place and asked parents to implement them with their students. The measures are as follows:

  • Screen your child(ren) daily for symptoms and do not send your child(ren) to school if sick.
  • Physically distance at least 6 feet from people with whom you do not live when possible.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Wear a cloth face mask, unless unable to wear one for medical reasons.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reaction to the lawsuit filed to stop recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Allender weighs in on Thom’s marijuana lawsuit
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths in South Dakota two-day report
The holiday season is finally here.
One business is lighting up Spearfish
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
19-year-old dies of gunshot wound overnight in Rapid City, suspect arrested
FILE- In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks in...
South Dakota officials: Holiday could undo virus progress

Latest News

trees train christmas
Trees and trains exhibit will put museum visitors in the holiday spirit
Burn off calories food thanksgiving
Tips to Burn Off Thanksgiving Calories
Meals on Wheels feed around 900 people
Meals on Wheels feed around 900 people
Amazon helps customers keep gifts more of a secret
Amazon helps customers keep gifts more of a secret
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light lights up Rapid City park