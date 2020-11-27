Advertisement

One business is lighting up Spearfish

The holiday season is finally here.
The holiday season is finally here.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Now that Thanksgiving is coming to an end, Christmas is just around the corner.

Thursday night at Burrs Tender Care, they turned on their annual lights for the holiday season.

This tradition has been going on for close to thirty years and takes months to put up the tens of thousands of lights.

And decorator Philip Burr says with all the gloom this year, he hopes it will help the community.

”You know right now I think the littlest bit of happiness we can give. I think the world needs it right now and we are more than willing to give that,” says Burr.

Make sure to go check it out, the lights won’t be turned off until after Christmas.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reaction to the lawsuit filed to stop recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Allender weighs in on Thom’s marijuana lawsuit
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths in South Dakota two-day report
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
19-year-old dies of gunshot wound overnight in Rapid City, suspect arrested
FILE- In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks in...
South Dakota officials: Holiday could undo virus progress

Latest News

trees train christmas
Trees and trains exhibit will put museum visitors in the holiday spirit
Burn off calories food thanksgiving
Tips to Burn Off Thanksgiving Calories
Meals on Wheels feed around 900 people
Meals on Wheels feed around 900 people
Amazon helps customers keep gifts more of a secret
Amazon helps customers keep gifts more of a secret
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light lights up Rapid City park