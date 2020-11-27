One business is lighting up Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Now that Thanksgiving is coming to an end, Christmas is just around the corner.

Thursday night at Burrs Tender Care, they turned on their annual lights for the holiday season.

This tradition has been going on for close to thirty years and takes months to put up the tens of thousands of lights.

And decorator Philip Burr says with all the gloom this year, he hopes it will help the community.

”You know right now I think the littlest bit of happiness we can give. I think the world needs it right now and we are more than willing to give that,” says Burr.

Make sure to go check it out, the lights won’t be turned off until after Christmas.

