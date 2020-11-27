Advertisement

New tattoo parlor opens at the Rushmore Mall

Opening a business during the pandemic.
Opening a business during the pandemic.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Opening a business is no easy task, and unfortunately, due to the pandemic, many business owners had to close their doors for good.

But some new businesses are sprouting up, like The Ink Gallery at the Rushmore Mall.

The tattoo parlor opened a little over two weeks ago. The owner says business has been going very well, and they’re a lot busier than he expected to be.

Since opening, they’ve completed 60 piercings and 40 tattoos.

As to what it was like to open his doors during a pandemic.

“It’s very scary. I mean, it was a lot of thought process that went into it. Second, guessing some stuff, but just kind of relying on the years of experience we’ve had. This is, you know, a chain of stores, and the mall management made it so much easier to make those decisions a lot easier to follow through with,” says the owner of The Ink Gallery, Cris Valle.

The Ink Gallery doesn’t just offer tattoos and body piercings, people can also find clothing and custom canvas prints.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reaction to the lawsuit filed to stop recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Allender weighs in on Thom’s marijuana lawsuit
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths in South Dakota two-day report
The holiday season is finally here.
One business is lighting up Spearfish
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
19-year-old dies of gunshot wound overnight in Rapid City, suspect arrested
FILE- In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks in...
South Dakota officials: Holiday could undo virus progress

Latest News

trees train christmas
Trees and trains exhibit will put museum visitors in the holiday spirit
Burn off calories food thanksgiving
Tips to Burn Off Thanksgiving Calories
Meals on Wheels feed around 900 people
Meals on Wheels feed around 900 people
Amazon helps customers keep gifts more of a secret
Amazon helps customers keep gifts more of a secret
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light lights up Rapid City park