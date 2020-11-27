Advertisement

Kid Rock slated to perform at Buffalo Chip for 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

(WILX)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Buffalo Chip is looking toward 2021 and announced Kid Rock will headline The Buffalo Chip’s annual concert.

The Kid Rock performance will celebrate the campground’s 40th year on Aug. 8, 2021. Additionally, The Chip will give away a $30,000 grand prize package to one winner and three of their friends in partnership with Black Hills Harley-Davidson and Liv Hospitality.

The package called the King of Sturgis, includes four Black Hills Harley-Davidson gift cards valued at $2,500 each, a four-week-long hotel stay at a Liv Hospitality property, $500 in free gaming play per winner, four Top Shelf VIP upgrades with four front row reserved concert viewing seats, reserved spaces on each motorcycle ride throughout the rally.

Registration for the package is open now.

Pre-sale admission for the rally at the Buffalo Chip is also available.

