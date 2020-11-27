Advertisement

Cannabis group files to defend constitutional amendment

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) -The group that campaigned to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota through a voter-backed constitutional amendment has filed in court to defend the amendment in a legal challenge brought by two law enforcement officers.

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws organized a successful effort to pass a constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis for adults, as well as its commercial regulation and use by minors for medical needs.

The amendment was approved by 54% of voters on Election Day. But two law enforcement officers have brought a lawsuit arguing the amendment is not legal because it covers more than one subject.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reaction to the lawsuit filed to stop recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Allender weighs in on Thom’s marijuana lawsuit
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths in South Dakota two-day report
The holiday season is finally here.
One business is lighting up Spearfish
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
19-year-old dies of gunshot wound overnight in Rapid City, suspect arrested
FILE- In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks in...
South Dakota officials: Holiday could undo virus progress

Latest News

trees train christmas
Trees and trains exhibit will put museum visitors in the holiday spirit
Burn off calories food thanksgiving
Tips to Burn Off Thanksgiving Calories
Meals on Wheels feed around 900 people
Meals on Wheels feed around 900 people
Amazon helps customers keep gifts more of a secret
Amazon helps customers keep gifts more of a secret
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light lights up Rapid City park