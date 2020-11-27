Advertisement

Allender weighs in on Thom’s marijuana lawsuit

The mayor and former RCPD Chief reflects on will of the people
Reaction to the lawsuit filed to stop recreational marijuana in South Dakota
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:52 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week, Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and Colonel Rick Miller, the Superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, announced they are suing the state to block the recently passed Amendment A Marijuana Law.

The lawsuit says Amendment A violates the State’s constitution by covering more than one topic-- Amendment A has five subjects.

As the former chief of Rapid City Police, Mayor Steve Allender has a unique perspective on the lawsuit. He said the matter should be settled in court, not on social media, as many people have taken to the internet to voice their displeasure. This comes as ratings of the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page sharply dropped.

“The immediate backlash is you’re undoing the will of the people,” said Allender. “But it was the people in 2018 who voted to amend the constitution to keep it down to one issue at a time. So, again, this is a lose-lose situation in 2020-- you either lose by ignoring the will of the people in 2018, or you lose by supposedly ignoring it now.”

Governor Kristi Noem also opposed the South Dakota marijuana measures, calling them “the wrong choice for South Dakota’s communities.”

