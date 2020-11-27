Advertisement

2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths in South Dakota two-day report

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting 2,138 new COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths for the past 48 hours.

The Department of Health did not release COVID-19 data on Thursday due to the holiday.

The 39 new deaths bring the death toll to 888. The new deaths included one person in the 40-49 age range, six in the 60-69, 12 in the 70-79, and 20 in the 80+ age range.

The 2,138 new cases bring the state total to 78,280. 16,382 of those cases are currently active. 61,010 South Dakotans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The state also reported an increase in total hospitalizations. 4,353 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of 110 from Wednesday. Currently, 569 South Dakotans are hospitalized.

According to the Department of Health, 20.4% of staffed hospital beds, and 46.6% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. 33.4% of beds and 15.2% of ICU beds are still available.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reaction to the lawsuit filed to stop recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Allender weighs in on Thom’s marijuana lawsuit
The holiday season is finally here.
One business is lighting up Spearfish
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
19-year-old dies of gunshot wound overnight in Rapid City, suspect arrested
FILE- In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks in...
South Dakota officials: Holiday could undo virus progress

Latest News

trees train christmas
Trees and trains exhibit will put museum visitors in the holiday spirit
Burn off calories food thanksgiving
Tips to Burn Off Thanksgiving Calories
Meals on Wheels feed around 900 people
Meals on Wheels feed around 900 people
Amazon helps customers keep gifts more of a secret
Amazon helps customers keep gifts more of a secret
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light lights up Rapid City park