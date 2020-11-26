Wilson Park Christmas tree lights up, kicking off holiday season in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday marked the 12th annual tree lighting event at Wilson Park in Rapid City.

This is an event put on by the Mount Rushmore Group, and a little bit of Christmas “normalcy” made the atmosphere joyful and bright.

Hot chocolate, candy canes and Christmas lights galore. A large crowd gathered to hear Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender send holiday wishes and pull the lever to light up the large tree.

Over the past 12 Christmases, Rapid City citizens have had the delight of driving past Wilson Park and seeing the tree.

“It started as just a reason to beautify this road and now it’s turned into a lot more than that. It’s a big network. And we all help each other out and continue to support the local businesses here.”

The Mount Rushmore Group is still accepting donations for this project, you can swing by 913 Mount Rushmore Road.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.