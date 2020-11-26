Advertisement

Supporting local businesses at the Hometown Christmas Market in Sturgis

Shopping local is more important than ever this year.
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 1:07 PM CST
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s that time of year again when people start shopping for the holidays and check off items on their gift lists.

To encourage the community to shop local this year, the City of Sturgis, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Downtown Sturgis Foundation are coming together and hosting a Hometown Christmas Market.

More than forty vendors signed up for the event, which will be located at 920 Harley Davidson Way and 1032 Main Street and is open Friday through Sunday between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The market will allow local vendors, small businesses, and even home-based businesses to showcase their products to the public.

“Unfortunately, a lot of smaller businesses are struggling. And so we want to make sure there are a lot of activities to draw people into the downtown area. And actually see a lot of the small business that we have out here in the community, that sometimes honestly they will miss just because people are so quick to look on Amazon for a product and honestly a lot of times it’s even more expensive,” says the city manager for Sturgis, Daniel Ainslie.

The event kicks off Friday the 27. For more information about the hours and different activities, click here.

