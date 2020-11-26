Advertisement

South Dakota health officials won’t update COVID-19 numbers until Friday

A tweet from the department’s Twitter account said that the Nov. 27 update will include new...
A tweet from the department's Twitter account said that the Nov. 27 update will include new case numbers for Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:08 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 data won’t be updated by the South Dakota Department of Health on Nov. 26 as health officials observe Thanksgiving.

A tweet from the department’s Twitter account said that the Nov. 27 update will include new case numbers for Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.

The last update on Nov. 25 reported there were 15,312 active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, with 570 people in hospitals statewide and a total of 849 deaths caused by the virus.

