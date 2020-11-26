Rapid City native shows best of Broadway at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Adante Carter performed at 9 a.m. for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Recently cast in Mean Girls: The Broadway Musical, which is collaborated with Tina Fey, he will perform the show’s snippets during the legendary parade.

He will also perform One Night Only, The Best of Broadway, which will air on December 10th. Check your local listings.

