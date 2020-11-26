Advertisement

Hill City celebrates Olde Tyme Christmas Lighted Parade

The annual tradition continues on Main Street in Hill City.
The annual tradition continues on Main Street in Hill City.
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST
HILL CITY, S.D. - The annual tradition continues on Main Street in Hill City.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 the parade begins. Before 5:30 p.m., cider and chestnuts will be served at the Alpine Inn, and after, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be outsides at Old World Plaza. There will be free trolley rides available after too.

Hill City store will be open as well.

