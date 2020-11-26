Advertisement

Family builds drive-thru window at home for Thanksgiving

By KUSA staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:28 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KUSA) - Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are becoming more creative with how to spend time together – apart.

That includes one Colorado couple who has found ways to preserve holiday traditions, even if they can’t dine at a table together.

“I don’t want to get sick. Jan doesn’t want to get sick. And I don’t want to get anybody sick,” Dennis Culver said. “And so, we just had to do something different.”

Dennis and Jan Culver usually host a full house of family and friends. But 2020 is the year of the pivot.

“And Jan says, ‘Well maybe we should just have a drive-up window,’” Dennis Culver said.

He went to Home Depot, got a bunch of stuff and built one.

“This is going to be fun. This is just going to be fun,” Jan Culver said.

Dinner at the Culvers is drive-through only, complete with the newly constructed takeout window and turkey orders placed in advance.

“‘Oh yeah, I’ll be there at 115;’ ‘I’ll be there at 1230.’ Or, ‘I want both. No just white meat,’” Dennis Culver said. “It’s just a hoot!”

The menu hasn’t changed, just the serving dishes.

“They can call me when they’re done and tell me how I did on the stuffing!” Jan Culver said.

Jan’s brother Mike Bacon said he plans to stop by Thursday.

“We’re all contributing to the reduction, hopefully, of the pandemic,” he said. “We can lead by example and still enjoy Thanksgiving.”

Or roll through, rather.

“It’s time to laugh a little bit and enjoy what we have,” he added.

Dennis Culver said, after a hard year, it was something to help add some humor.

This family is choosing to dine apart but still celebrate together.

“Even though none of us like the rules, find a way to do all that, still have fun and still share a meal with your family,” Dennis Culver said.

Copyright 2020 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reaction to the lawsuit filed to stop recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Allender weighs in on Thom’s marijuana lawsuit
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths in South Dakota two-day report
The holiday season is finally here.
One business is lighting up Spearfish
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
19-year-old dies of gunshot wound overnight in Rapid City, suspect arrested
FILE- In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks in...
South Dakota officials: Holiday could undo virus progress

Latest News

FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas toddler
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California
This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen...
Iran’s president vows revenge over slain military scientist