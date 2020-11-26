Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak Pizzaiola

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:41 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Don’t want turkey on Thanksgiving? How about steak?

Here’s an Italian meat dish that’s super easy to make, and is prepared in one skillet. First, brown some steaks in some olive oil, until just browned. Remove and keep warm.

Then add 2 or 3 cloves of minced garlic to the same pan with another splash of olive oil. Sauté for 15 to 30 seconds then add a pint of grape tomatoes, a quarter cup of dry white wine and a quarter cup of chicken stock. Then add a quarter cup of green olives and a tablespoon of capers. Also add a tablespoon of tomato paste. Whisk together and cook for 10 minutes.

Add a teaspoon or oregano then add the steaks back to the skillet and cook and heat through. When ready to serve, place steaks on a platter, surround with the tomatoes and olives and sauce, and top with some chopped fresh basil or oregano.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reaction to the lawsuit filed to stop recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Allender weighs in on Thom’s marijuana lawsuit
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths in South Dakota two-day report
The holiday season is finally here.
One business is lighting up Spearfish
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
19-year-old dies of gunshot wound overnight in Rapid City, suspect arrested
FILE- In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks in...
South Dakota officials: Holiday could undo virus progress

Latest News

New Authentic Italian Restaurant in Downtown Rapid City
New Authentic Italian Restaurant in Downtown Rapid City
Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Beef and Eggs Breakfast Skillet
Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Steak and Eggs Breakfast Skillet
Cooking with Eric - Pollo Asado
Cooking with Eric - Pollo Asado
Cooking Beef with Eric - J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit
Cooking Beef with Eric - J.R.’s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit