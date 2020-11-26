Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak Pizzaiola

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Don’t want turkey on Thanksgiving? How about steak?

Here’s an Italian meat dish that’s super easy to make, and is prepared in one skillet. First, brown some steaks in some olive oil, until just browned. Remove and keep warm.

Then add 2 or 3 cloves of minced garlic to the same pan with another splash of olive oil. Sauté for 15 to 30 seconds then add a pint of grape tomatoes, a quarter cup of dry white wine and a quarter cup of chicken stock. Then add a quarter cup of green olives and a tablespoon of capers. Also add a tablespoon of tomato paste. Whisk together and cook for 10 minutes.

Add a teaspoon or oregano then add the steaks back to the skillet and cook and heat through. When ready to serve, place steaks on a platter, surround with the tomatoes and olives and sauce, and top with some chopped fresh basil or oregano.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.