Advertisement

Businesses bustle with last-minute shoppers before Thanksgiving

Timmons Market is one local store seeing heavier foot traffic just before Turkey Day.
Timmons Market is one local store seeing heavier foot traffic just before Turkey Day.(Dominik Dausch)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As families prepare to meet for Thanksgiving, many are still making that last-minute grocery run.

Timmons Market is one local store seeing heavier foot traffic just before Turkey Day.

Co-owner Ryan Cain says the influx of last-minute shoppers started Tuesday and picked up Wednesday morning before peaking later in the afternoon.

He says customers gravitated towards the essentials - green bean casserole, sweet potatoes and turkey. However, he expects one minor difference: smaller servings at the dinner table as people stay abreast of large gatherings.

“It’ll be really interesting to see if a smaller turkey size was more prominent this year than in years past because [of the] smaller gatherings,” Cain said. “That’ll be interesting to see, but after the craziness is over.”

Timmons Market, Safeway and other grocers offer curbside pick-up for people wishing to avoid crowds of shoppers.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reaction to the lawsuit filed to stop recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Allender weighs in on Thom’s marijuana lawsuit
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths in South Dakota two-day report
The holiday season is finally here.
One business is lighting up Spearfish
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
19-year-old dies of gunshot wound overnight in Rapid City, suspect arrested
FILE- In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks in...
South Dakota officials: Holiday could undo virus progress

Latest News

trees train christmas
Trees and trains exhibit will put museum visitors in the holiday spirit
Burn off calories food thanksgiving
Tips to Burn Off Thanksgiving Calories
Meals on Wheels feed around 900 people
Meals on Wheels feed around 900 people
Amazon helps customers keep gifts more of a secret
Amazon helps customers keep gifts more of a secret
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light lights up Rapid City park