Businesses bustle with last-minute shoppers before Thanksgiving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As families prepare to meet for Thanksgiving, many are still making that last-minute grocery run.

Timmons Market is one local store seeing heavier foot traffic just before Turkey Day.

Co-owner Ryan Cain says the influx of last-minute shoppers started Tuesday and picked up Wednesday morning before peaking later in the afternoon.

He says customers gravitated towards the essentials - green bean casserole, sweet potatoes and turkey. However, he expects one minor difference: smaller servings at the dinner table as people stay abreast of large gatherings.

“It’ll be really interesting to see if a smaller turkey size was more prominent this year than in years past because [of the] smaller gatherings,” Cain said. “That’ll be interesting to see, but after the craziness is over.”

Timmons Market, Safeway and other grocers offer curbside pick-up for people wishing to avoid crowds of shoppers.

