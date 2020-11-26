Advertisement

Mayor Allender weighs in on Deadwood mask mandate

As of now, the mandate is in effect until December 30
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The conversation about masks in South Dakota communities continue, as one Black Hills town recently approved a mask mandate.

On Monday, Deadwood’s city commission mandated masks in all city-owned buildings to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In Rapid City, the debate is on-going, as the City Council will hear the ordinance again and decide about a mask ordinance.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said he spoke with some of the Rapid City Council members about Deadwood’s mask vote and said both towns have unique circumstances.

“The more South Dakota communities that take a step forward to protect their community members, I think, is better for all of us because I think hopefully it makes us realize that this is a very minor inconvenience during the worst pandemic of our lives,” said Allender.

As of now, the mask mandate in Deadwood is effective until Dec. 30.

Masks are now required in outdoor public places, only if you are gathered for more than 15 minutes or when social distancing is impossible.

The Mayor of Deadwood thinks some businesses will appreciate the requirement because the resolution points out private businesses.

“They have the ability to establish their levels of mask requirements inside their own business because, quite honesty, we did have some private businesses ask us to mandate it for our business so that they felt like they had a reason to be telling their customers you have to do this,” said David R. Ruth Jr., Mayor of Deadwood. “And we told them you have that ability, and once you post it, you have the ability to enforce it, with our assistance.”

Gaming is a major part of the Deadwood economy, and the executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, Mike Rodman, weighed in with a statement:

“We were supportive of the commission’s approach. It’s a balanced approach. We are concerned with the safety of our patrons and employees. We think our patrons have confidence in our COVID measures because gaming numbers were up last month,” Rodman said.

