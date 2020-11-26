Advertisement

A Nice Thanksgiving Day forecast, and then a Dry and Warmer Friday and Saturday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:45 AM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What a far cry from last year! Instead of ice and a blizzard, the weather will be quite tranquil this Thanksgiving and through the holiday weekend!

Today will be cooler in wake of last night’s cold front, but a ridge of high pressure aloft and southwest winds will usher in warmer temperatures for Black Friday and especially Saturday! Many areas could see 60 degree high temperatures Saturday afternoon!

A strong cold front will bring much colder air and gusty winds to the area Sunday, but we warm right back up on Monday, only to cool off again Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite all of these frontal passage, no precipitation is in the forecast.

