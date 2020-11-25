Advertisement

Thanksgiving: Healthy choices

Eating a healthy Thanksgiving meal in 2020
Healthy alternatives for this Thanksgiving
Healthy alternatives for this Thanksgiving(KOTA KEVN)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thanksgiving meals can also be nutritious for people on a strict diet or that can only eat certain ingredients. Keto and Paleo diets are some of the popular diets in 2020, those consist of low sugars and low-carbs.

For Thanksgiving, turkey’s that are non-GMO and with no added hormones is also a way to make your thanksgiving a lot healthier.

Christian Seely owner of the Market Health food store in Rapid City says it is easy to turn a hearty Thanksgiving meal into a healthy one.

“Obviously using fresh produce and fresh things are always the right thing to do because your reducing sodium and things that people don’t want in their diets”

Natural sugars and organic sweeteners are also a healthy alternative for desserts.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student mourned after fatal motorcycle crash
A lawsuit was filed by the Pennington County Sheriff and the Superintendent of the South Dakota...
South Dakotans react to lawsuit against Amendment A
Theresa Two Bulls, Paul Little
Flags on Pine Ridge fly at half staff for Theresa Two Bulls and Paul Little
Rapid City man shot while sleeping in car
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD investigate Subway robbery Monday morning

Latest News

Deadwood
Deadwood commision approves mask mandate
The lab assistant normally just draws blood but in the last nine months has taken on additional...
Monument Health employee shares view from the front lines
The 2-year program gives Western Dakota Tech students hands-on learning in a COVID-resistant...
HVAC program students are in high demand
Many properties remain closed, and thousands of people that worked in hospitality are...
Hotel workers struggle amid coronavirus resurgence