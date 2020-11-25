Advertisement

Rushmore Mall: Prepared for Black Friday

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Friday at the Rushmore mall is going to look different this year due to the pandemic.

With concerns over COVID-19, but the mall is taking extra safety precautions to make sure it is germ-free.

Sandy Brockhouse, general manager of the Rushmore mall anticipates it will be a great and safe event.

“We’re going to be doing electrostatic cleaning every night before the mall closes, and all the food court area, the restrooms, and the Santa set, so that is an extra layer of cleaning that is really killing all the germs”

Each store will be required to clean throughout the day. Masks are not going to be enforced, but strongly encouraged.

Some stores will also have a capacity limit, there will be gates around the outside of the store, and staff will monitor who is coming in and out.

Black Friday will go from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 27th.

