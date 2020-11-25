Advertisement

Protecting your packages from “porch pirates”

By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More people are shopping online due to the pandemic, which means more packages outside people’s homes. And with the holiday season right around the corner, you want to make sure to protect your packages from “porch pirates.”

A detective for the Rapid City Police Department, Ryan Dufour, says there are a few things you can do to keep your packages safe, like asking the delivery company to deliver it somewhere other than your front porch.

If you spend a large portion of your day at work, he also recommends asking your workplace if they’re okay having your packages delivered there or asking a friend or neighbor you trust to pick it up for you.

If you have a security camera like a ring doorbell, make sure you get the footage or photographs, so you can send them to law enforcement if something is taken off your porch.

“Even if people are wearing masks, sometimes they have identifying factors. Scars, tattoos, and it might help us identify who’s doing it. And if we can also get like a vehicle or something like that that they’re driving, we might be able to tie them to more than just that one theft if we get more photographs around the city,” says Dufour.

Dufour says typically, RCPD sees an increase in packages being stolen during the holiday season.

