Advertisement

Nearly 1 million Sunbeam Crock-Pots recalled over burn risks

Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in...
Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in a fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sunbeam products is voluntarily recalling more than 900,000 of its Crock-Pot multi-cookers due to an issue that can cause the lid to pop off suddenly, creating a burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker can pressurize when the lid isn’t fully locked. If the lid pops off, it may eject hot liquid that could burn the user.

So far, Sunbeam has gotten 99 reports of first- to third-degree burns.

The owners of these Crock-Pots are being asked to stop using them as pressure cookers until they can obtain a free replacement lid by contacting Crock-Pot. The slow-cooker and sauté functions are OK to use.

The Crock-Pots were sold nationwide at stores and online between July 2017 and now. They will show model number SCCPPC600-V1 on a label on the bottom.

Consumers can contact Crock-Pot at 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at recall.crockpot.com for more information or to obtain a replacement lid.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student mourned after fatal motorcycle crash
A lawsuit was filed by the Pennington County Sheriff and the Superintendent of the South Dakota...
South Dakotans react to lawsuit against Amendment A
Theresa Two Bulls, Paul Little
Flags on Pine Ridge fly at half staff for Theresa Two Bulls and Paul Little
Rapid City man shot while sleeping in car
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD investigate Subway robbery Monday morning

Latest News

Knights of Columbus
Knights of Columbus serve up free, curbside pickup Thanksgiving meals
2020 KOTA Care and Share food drive declared success
2020 KOTA Care and Share food drive declared success
Out-of-state families move to South Dakota for better quality of life
Out-of-state families move to South Dakota for better quality of life
murder charges dropped against lucero
murder charges dropped against lucero