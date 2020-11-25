Monument Health employee shares view from the front lines

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KOTA) - With climbing COVID numbers, South Dakota has made national news the past few weeks.

A local Monument Health employee shares the struggle of being on the front lines.

”It’s just chaos,” said the lab assistant for Monument Health. “It’s hard to keep a right mindset and be positive all day long when you see so much negativity and so much worry and chaos come through the doors every day.”

The lab assistant normally just draws blood but in the last nine months has taken on additional roles.

“We are down at least five nurses currently. Trying to fill the gaps, fill the spots,” she said. “I personally bounce between the COVID shack for the drive-throughs, I help out front, I help in urgent care. It’s been chaos trying to get everything covered and everybody’s getting a little burnt out.”

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, she said being constantly exposed is mentally exhausting.

“It’s taking its toll mentally on all of us,” she said. “We’re getting burnt out, we’re getting tired of it. Honestly, everybody just needs to think because when you walk into the clinic and you’re COVID positive and you don’t have masks on, that’s another exposure for all of us.”

Especially when that exposure comes from within.

“But when someone’s gone it’s really hard when you know you’ve worked with that person for weeks on end, you’ve been around them all day long and then they come back COVID positive,” she said. “It kind of just makes you wonder.”

She said they test anywhere from 70 to100 people a day and see around half comeback positive. With the holidays approaching, that’s an added stressor.

“I don’t know about anybody else, but I am extremely worried for it,” she said. ”We don’t know what’s going to happen and it’s been an influx and it seems like it just keeps going up with the positive results and I’m worried for the holidays, I really am.”

