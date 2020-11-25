Advertisement

Knights of Columbus serve up free, curbside pickup Thanksgiving meals

The feed is held on Thanksgiving
Knights of Columbus
Knights of Columbus
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Knights of Columbus is holding their annual Thanksgiving day meal Thursday.

It’s is free and open to everyone in the community.

Work began early Tuesday morning to cook 32 Thanksgiving roasts complete with all the fixings for the Thursday feast.

In years past the meal was served in the cafeteria of St. Thomas More where they served up hundreds of dinners, however, this year will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re doing a curbside pickup so where the guests remain in their vehicles and we bring the meals to them,” Fred Berendse, chairman of the Knights of Columbus said.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at St. Thomas More High School at 300 Fairmont Blvd.

