HVAC program students are in high demand

The 2-year program gives Western Dakota Tech students hands-on learning in a COVID-resistant job. With people more aware of air quality in both their businesses and homes, the HVAC community is seeing increased demand.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:08 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Social distancing and mask mandates. They seem to be the keywords for COVID-19. But what about clean air?

Western Dakota Technical College is seeing a spike in classes as more people look at their HVAC program.

The 2-year program gives students hands-on learning in a COVID-resistant job. With people more aware of air quality in both their businesses and homes, the HVAC community is seeing increased demand.

The director for WDT’s program has been in the industry for 25 years and says her 20 students will only make a dent in the jobs needed in the field.

”A lot more than 20. A lot more than 20,” said Michele Seaman, Western Dakota Tech’s HVAC program director. “These guys’ biggest thing right now is to stay in the field and get their education and not be pulled out already. Right now, there’s a lot of businesses waiting for these students to graduate so that they can hire them and put them on their payroll.”

The students also get to work on current systems such as the ionization filtration system recently installed at the Pennington County Jail.

