Deadwood commision approves mask mandate

the decision was unanimous by the commissioners
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Deadwood, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood just became the latest South Dakota community to pass a mask mandate.

It was approved unanimously at a special city commission meeting Monday night.

Officials say a face-mask or covering is now required in all city-owned buildings.

There are some exceptions.

You can take the mask off if you are sitting down ... consuming food or beverages.

Children under 5-years old... and people with medical conditions or disabilities are not required to wear masks.

Masks are mandatory in outdoor public places only if you are gathered for more than 15 minutes... or when 6-foot social distancing cannot be achieved.

private businesses can enforce their own mask requirements if they choose ... including asking customers to leave if they do not comply.

‘Realized through the shutdown earlier in the year that even if we were to say deadwood is closed is people still come. So we have a responsibility to make sure that our resident, workforce, and visitors are safe,> Dave Ruth Jr. Mayor of Deadwood, says

As of now... the mandate is in effect until December 30th.

