A Blustery but Mostly Dry Thanksgiving

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be mostly sunny and milder after a cold start this morning.

A strong cold front barrels through tonight into Thursday. There might be a few snow showers in Wyoming and the western Black Hills with the front, but amounts will be quite light. The only exception may be in the Sheridan area where a quick half inch of snow could fall late tonight. Winds will be strong and gusty behind the front.

The windy conditions continue into Thanksgiving Day. Gusts over 30 miles per hour will be possible, but the winds will die down toward sunset.

Friday and Saturday will be warmer, with a few places south and east of Rapid City near 60 degrees Saturday afternoon!

Another strong cold front turns us windy and much cooler for Sunday.

