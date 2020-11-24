Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota, 1,011 new cases Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials reported two new COVID-19-related deaths in South Dakota Tuesday, though active cases and current hospitalizations fell.

The two additional deaths mean 821 lives have been lost in South Dakota due to COVID-19. The two new deaths were reported as a man and woman in the 80+ age range.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,011 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 74,859. Active cases declined by nearly 700 to 16,657. Overall, 57,381 South Dakotans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to the disease rose by eight to 574. COVID-19 patients occupy 20.9% of hospital beds and 49.5% of ICU beds, according to the Department of Health. Around 36% of hospital beds and 16% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Tuesday:

In Pennington County, 1,797 of 7,843 people (+117) are contagious or 22.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.7%.

For people in Meade County, 320 of 1,617 people (+28) are contagious or 19.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.3%.

In Lawrence County, 375 of 1,869 people (+35) are contagious or 20% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.2%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 321 of 1,555 (+6) people are contagious or 20.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12%.

In Custer County, 95 of 500 people (+6) are contagious or 19% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11%.

In Butte County, 99 of 675 (+16) people are contagious or 14.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11%.

For people in Fall River County, 65 of 351 (+5) people are contagious or 18.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6%.

In Jackson County, 31 of 186 people (+/-0) are contagious or 16.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.8%.

For people in Haakon County, 24 of 138 (+5) people are contagious or 17.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.9%.

In Bennett County, 59 of 307 (+3) people are contagious or 19.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.1%.

For people in Ziebach County, 47 of 161 (+2) people are contagious or 29.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.1%.

***The daily and cumulative positivity rates are determined by dividing the positive people by the total number of tests processed per day and/or overall (cumulative). The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.**

