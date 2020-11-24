South Dakotans react to lawsuit against Amendment A

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KOTA) - A lawsuit was filed to stop the implementation of Amendment A, a measure approved by voters that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota.

The suit, filed by the Pennington County Sheriff and the Superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, says the amendment doesn’t follow South Dakota’s constitution.

It claims an amendment to the state constitution can only have one subject but that Amendment A had multiple.

The two law enforcement officers also argue that Amendment A cannot be approved by a vote of the people but rather has to go to through the state legislature.

Since Friday people flooded the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to voice their distaste for the suit.

Dozens of people went to Facebook to review the Pennington County Sherriff’s Office, leaving them a 1.8 out of 5 stars rating. Many people cited the use of taxpayer dollars as their grievance.

“It’s what the people voted for and now he’s trying to use taxpayer money to overturn what the people voted for and that’s very inappropriate use of taxpayer money,” said Larry Phillips, a South Dakota voter.

Phillips isn’t alone in his belief that the lawsuit is an overreach of power.

“That’s what we voted on, it’s what we approved,” said Phillips. “They’re trying to go against what people of South Dakota approved and throw their opinions over that. And that’s not right.”

“The South Dakota voters know what they voted for, which is legalizing marijuana and therefore we shouldn’t be faulted for the way the bill was written, or they should be able to go back and rewrite it or do something along that line,” said Greg Mead, a South Dakota voter.

Mead said he can understand the lawsuit but still thinks the will of the people should take precedent.

“I don’t understand the technicalities behind it and what’s wrong about it or what’s right about it,” said Mead. “The lawsuit that they brought up about it makes sense in the way they did it but in the same time the voters know what we voted for which is recreational marijuana.”

