SDHSAA: Tribal schools can adjust 2020-21 athletic schedule due to COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tribal schools asked the South Dakota High School Activities Association to allow for flexibility in its organization and eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-21 season.

With tribal reservation COVID-19 rules, student-athletes aren’t able to participate in winter and spring SDHSAA sports. The SDHSAA addressed the issue in a special session Tuesday.

SDHSAA said it would be supportive of a spring league for tribal schools. Native American schools will get options and work with the SDHSAA to schedule a season since the regular winter season can’t happen. Essentially student-athletes will have two additional options to the current transfer rules: a spring league or application for an additional year of eligibility.

There was a special session called Tuesday to address this ask. Crazy Horse Superintendent Silas Blaine communicated how difficult missing out on sports has been for students at Crazy Horse School in the meeting.

“My current seniors haven’t stepped foot on campus this year. They don’t have the experience of being seniors in their own building,” Blaine said in the meeting.

In a letter to the SDHSAA Executive Director Daniel Swartos, Superintendent Blaine, Little Wound School Superintendent Charles Cuny, Jr. and Pine Ridge School Principal Michael Carlow propose amendments that would impact the 2020-21 athletic season.

“No one saw this coming,” the letter said. “That is why the current South Dakota High School Activity Association rules are not designed to address the Covid-19 pandemic and do not protect, for example, the right of a Tribal school student, or any other student who is denied the right to play this year because of Covid-19 school or travel restrictions, the right to play next year if he or she turns twenty before the beginning of next year’s athletics season.”

Those amendments the letter included:

1. Allow our Tribal schools and all on-reservation State Schools which are unable to participate in this year’s athletic season, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and other applicable laws, to develop their own winter and spring athletics leagues which would begin shortly after a Covid-19 vaccine is widely available, without interfering with those schools’ rights to remain in the SDHSAA, and without penalizing the students who participate in that temporary athletic league. 2. Make the changes necessary to SDHSAA sports eligibility rules, to allow any current student, who is prohibited from participating in any sport in the 2020-2021 season because of school and legal Covid-19 restrictions, and any student who chooses to sit out of a sport in the 2020-2021 season because of Covid-19 concerns, including those who will turn 20 years of age, to participate in a full season of High School athletic activities next year. We are not trying to make any type of permanent change to the SDHSAA’s age restrictions or player eligibility rules, we just want to protect these young athletes who are facing a problem that none of us anticipated. Fundamental fairness requires this.

The SDHSAA also discussed competition start dates for winter activities, but no motion on the winter season was made. So winter sports will begin on the regularly scheduled dates.

Gymnastics and wrestling events may be held beginning Nov. 30, followed by girls basketball on Dec. 3 and boys basketball on Dec. 10.

Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens cannot practice due to students learning remotely in the RCAS District. Students are remote learning through Thanksgiving break and could be back in classrooms as early as Monday.

