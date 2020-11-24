Advertisement

SD Fire Marshal: Add fire safety to your Thanksgiving menu

(WLUC/Pexels)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Fire Marshal has issued a reminder encouraging people to recognize the importance of fire safety this Thanksgiving holiday.

Nationwide, Thanksgiving day is the peak day for home cooking fires. Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says that makes home fire safety even more important.

“Many people love to cook for this holiday or use candles, fireplaces and other heating sources to create that festive atmosphere in their homes,” he said. “But it is also easy to forget about fire safety and that could prove to be dangerous.”

Merriman says it is important, at all times of the year, to have working smoke alarms on each level of the home. Specific fire safety tips for Thanksgiving can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student mourned after fatal motorcycle crash
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD investigate Subway robbery Monday morning
Theresa Two Bulls, Paul Little
Flags on Pine Ridge fly at half staff for Theresa Two Bulls and Paul Little
A lawsuit was filed by the Pennington County Sheriff and the Superintendent of the South Dakota...
South Dakotans react to lawsuit against Amendment A
Rapid City Police are looking for a man in his later 20s to early 30s, wearing a pink or purple...
Rapid City police search for suspect in casino robbery

Latest News

The 1,011 new cases bring the state total to 74,859, of those cases, 16,657 are currently active.
Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota, 1,011 new cases Tuesday
Marcin Garbacz
Former priest enters not guilty plea on sex charges
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+
Rep. Johnson says it’s time for Trump to ‘begin the transition process’