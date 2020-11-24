Advertisement

Reviews disabled on Pennington County Sheriff’s Facebook page

Since South Dakotans learned about the lawsuit, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s rating sharply dropped on Facebook.(KEVN/KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakotans may have to let the Pennington County Sheriff know how they feel on a different platform after the government entity turned its Facebook reviews off.

Less than three weeks after South Dakota passed recreational marijuana, Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and South Dakota Highway Patrol Colonel Rick Miller filed a lawsuit to block Amendment A.

Since South Dakotans learned about the lawsuit, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s rating sharply dropped on Facebook.

Dozens of people went to Facebook to review the Pennington County Sherriff’s Office, leaving them a 1.8 out of 5 stars rating. Many people cited the use of taxpayer dollars as their grievance.

“That’s what we voted on, it’s what we approved,” said South Dakota voter Larry Phillips. “They’re trying to go against what people of South Dakota approved and throw their opinions over that. And that’s not right.”

