Rapid City wraps up mass COVID-19 testing.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday was the last day of free COVID-19 testing at the Central States Fairgrounds.

The South Dakota Department of Health, in partnership with the South Dakota National Guard and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, was sponsoring the free testing.

Maj. Whitney Bruinsma says, on average, 400 cars were seen a day.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 382 tests were performed yesterday ( November 23rd).

Bruinsma says it was a great turnout.

“When we’re at the site for multiple days, it starts to trickle down as the days go by, but today it’s picked up a little bit, but testing in Rapid City is going very well,” Bruinsma said.

Anyone who tested will receive results within three to five business days.

